NEET UG 2022 Exam: Medical exam records 95% attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Image Source : PTI Students coming out from a NEET UG examination centre, in Kochi

NEET UG 2022: About 95 per cent attendance was on Sunday recorded in the medical entrance exam NEET, which had received the highest number of applicants ever, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials.

Breaching the 18-lakh mark, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance exam in the county of which 10.64 lakh were female.

“About 95 per cent attendance was recorded today,” a senior NTA official said.

This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.

Last year, the NEET-undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 3,858 centres.

Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified.

