MoE launches PRERANA program to empower students with leadership qualities, registration begins

Follow us on Image Source : X/@EDUMINOFINDIA PRERANA program registration starts

Ministry of Education has recently launched a programme called the 'Prerana Programme', which is an experimental learning program. The motive of this programme is to empower students with leadership qualities.

According to the press release, Prerana is driven by a strong commitment to integrating principles of the Indian education system and the philosophy of value-based education which is a cornerstone of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This programme is a residential programme for selected students of classes 9 to 12. 20 selected students, consisting of 10 boys and 10 girls will attend the programme every week.

This programme will be conducted from a vernacular school, established in 1888, in one of the oldest living cities of India, Vadnagar, in Gujarat's Mehsana district. The curriculum of the programme has been prepared by the IIT Gandhi Nagar and is rooted in nine value-based themes namely Swabhiman and Vinay, Karuna and Sewa, Vividhta and Ekta, Shaurya and Sahas, Parishram and Samarpan, Satyanishtha and Shuchita, Navachar and Jigyasa, Shraddha aur Vishwas, and Swatantrata and Kartavya.

Registration begins

Interested students can register themselves at the Prerna portal, prerana.education.gov.in. Only selected candidates will go through the selection process, as prescribed on the portal. Students can also join the selection procedure conducted at the school level on designated ‘Prerana Utsav’ day, through various activities based on the ethos of Prerana. Upon selection, the 20 participants (10 boys and 10 girls) will be attending the Prerana program and embark on a journey of inspiration, innovation, and self-discovery. After the program, the participants will carry the ethos of Prerna into their respective communities.

How to apply?

Eligible students are required to go through PRERANA Portal providing personal details, school details and special achievements

Students will give details of district and urban/rural based on the location of the school

Special achievements along with National/State/District/School level of participation are to be given by the applicant or for other fields of achievement, the student will write down the name of achievement and selection level

Students are required to submit more than one achievement in special achievement

If the student is having any medical issues, the information is to be filled in the application form

Based on the criteria and the details field, 200 students will be shortlisted in each district

All shortlisted 200 students will be informed by email of the provided contact details

If any student faces technical issues, they may approach JNV of the district so that necessary assistance may be provided to apply through the portal.

Direct link to register

What is the programme schedule?

As per the release, the day-wise program schedule will feature yoga, mindfulness, and meditation sessions, followed by experiential learning, thematic sessions, and hands-on interesting learning activities. Evening activities will include visits to ancient and heritage sites, inspirational film screenings, mission life creative activities, talent shows etc. ensuring a holistic learning approach. Apart from this, students will engage in diverse activities, embracing indigenous knowledge systems, the latest State-of-the-art technologies, and learning from inspirational personalities.