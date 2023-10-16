Kerala Rains: Schools, and colleges shut today in Thiruvananthapuram, IMD issues yellow alert in 9 districts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE School, Colleges in Kerala shut today, October 16

Kerala Rains: All educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed today in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram due to incessant rainfall that has battered several parts of Kerala and caused a floodlike situation in various parts of the state.

The situation in the state has become worse. The flood-like situation made the lives of citizens miserable. Education Minister V Sivankutty visited the flood-hit areas and shared information about the situation in the state on his social handle.

In a Facebook Post, State General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the rains since October 14 had recreated an unusual situation in Thiruvananthapuram. There is also a situation where the seawater has not retreated. The district administration is carrying out relief operations on a wartime basis. Instructions have been given to open the necessary government offices and work.

ALSO READ | Odisha government declares ten-day Durga Puja vacation for schools from Oct 20

The Weather Forecast Department of the state predicted thunderstorms and heavy rainfall for the next two days. The IMD Thiruvananthapuram has issued a yellow alert in nine out of fourteen state districts. The Kerala Fire and Rescue officials have also shared emergency numbers for citizens.

Moreover, the weather department predicted isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning expected in Kerala, Mahe, and Tamil Nadu from October 14 to 18 and over south interior Karnataka on October 16 and 17.

ALSO READ| Schools, and colleges in Telangana will remain closed for 13 days, Know why

The weather department has also asked people near riverbanks to be alert as heavy rainfall is predicted in the state. Students are also being asked to keep in touch with the school authorities for more details on reopening the schools.