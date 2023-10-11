Schools, and colleges in Telangana will remain closed for 13 days, Know why

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Telangana government has Dussehra Holidays.

The Telangana government has announced the Dussehra Holidays for 2023. As Dussehra is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in Telangana, the state government has declared a holiday for schools, banks, and other organisations to celebrate the festivities.

According to the academic calendar, the Dussehra Holidays for 2023 will begin on October 14 and continue till October 14. According to the notice released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), junior colleges will observe a seven-day holiday.

The state government has declared Dussehra Holidays in all junior colleges from October 19 to 25. The junior colleges will re-open on October 26. The board directed all the junior colleges to follow the holiday calendar. All the school students and parents have been advised to get in touch with the school authorities regarding the reopening of the schools.

The official notice reads, 'Further, all the District Intermediate Education Officers are hereby requested to give wide publicity in your Jurisdiction and see that all the Junior College Managements

should adhere to the same schedule.'

Schools are directed to complete the summative assessment by October 11. Along with the schools, the state government has declared a holiday in banks, and other organisations for Durgashtami and Mahanavmi to be observed on October 22, and 23 respectively. Dussehra will be celebrated on October 24.

Dussehra 2023 Date and Time

This year, the Dussehra will be celebrated on October 24. According to the Hindu calendar, this year, Dashami Tithi will start at 5.44 pm on October 23 and end on October 24.