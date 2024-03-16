Saturday, March 16, 2024
     
Jharkhand govt to provide school bags to over 37 lakh students, 53 proposals worth Rs 57.6 crore approved

Jharkhand Cabinet has approved 53 proposals worth Rs. 57.6 core. During this meeting, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren took many major decisions for the state.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 Ranchi Updated on: March 16, 2024 16:51 IST
Jharkhand government to provide school bags to over 37 lakh
Image Source : PIXABAY Jharkhand government to provide school bags to over 37 lakh students studying in Classes 1 to 8.

Jharkhand government has approved a proposal of providing school bags to over 37 lakh students studying in Classes 1 to 8 in government schools. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Champai Soren. As per the information shared by Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel, the government has approved this project. 

All students from Class 1 to 8 will get school bags

Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel stated that all students studying in classes 1 to 8 will get school bags annually. The cost of bags will range from Rs 140 to Rs 160 each.

During this meeting, 53 proposals were cleared, including sanctioning Rs 50 crore for the Jharkhand Millet Mission. The cabinet has also approved a budget of Rs. 80 crore for the Kisan Samriddhi Yojana (2023-24).  

'Under the mission, millet cultivation area will be increased to five lakh hectares from the current area of 40,000 hectares,' Dadel said.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

