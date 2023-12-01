Delhi University's academic council approves dual degree programmes: Know about it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

The University of Delhi convened its 1016th Academic Council (AC) meeting on Thursday. The meeting's main focus was on approving a proposal to implement a dual degree system that would enable students to pursue two academic programs at the same time. According to officials, several key issues were discussed during the meeting which was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh.

The meeting included discussions on twinning, joint and dual degree schemes with reputed foreign institutions, as well as joining two academic degree programmes simultaneously and credit transfer as per NEP 2020. All items on the agenda and supplementary agenda were discussed during this meeting held at the Council Hall of the University. At the beginning of the meeting, the Vice Chancellor presented a detailed report on the university's various activities, including appointments and promotions.

VC provided information on admissions

Vice Chancellor Singh provided detailed information on admissions in the current academic session, noting that a total of 68,583 UG admissions, 11,196 PG admissions, and 784 PhD admissions. He highlighted that 98 orphan students were admitted with full fee waivers under a special reservation scheme. Along with this, a total of Rs 1,00,61,057 was distributed to 1009 students under the financial support system in the financial year 2022-2023.

Syllabi of different departments approved

During the meeting, some syllabi of different departments as per the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 (UGCF-2022) were also approved. For those students who have not studied Hindi till class 8th, an aptitude enhancement course called Hindi EL (proposed in Semesters I and II) under the Hindi Department was also approved. Under the Department of Economics, the syllabus of three DSE papers titled Economic Thought of Dr BR Ambedkar (Semester III/V); Economy, State and Society (Semester III/V); and Production Relations and Globalisation (Semester IV/VI) was also approved to be started from the academic session 2022-2023 based on UGCF-2022.

Twinning, joint and dual degree schemes discussed

During the meeting, students opting for Generic Elective (GE) courses in Tamil, Telugu, and other MIL courses at Kamla Nehru College, Gargi College and Hansraj College to study the subjects not offered by the respective colleges were invited to the nearest cluster centre of the University. Permission was also granted to study such languages by attending classes in colleges and departments. During this 1016th meeting of DU AC, Twinning, joint and dual degree schemes with reputed foreign institutions, as well as joining two academic degree programmes simultaneously and credit transfer as per NEP 2020, were also discussed.

Quota for orphan children

It should be mentioned here that in its centenary year, DU made a provision for the reservation of seats for orphan children in all classes while providing free higher education to orphan children. Under this scheme, one seat each has been reserved for orphan boys and girls in all classes at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels in all colleges and departments of the university. A provision has been made to completely waive tuition and hostel fees, etc., for the children admitted to these reserved seats.

