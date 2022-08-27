‘Changing Dynamics’: IIM Kozhikode’s Mindful Leadership masterclass for Industry Leaders in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prof. Debashis Chatterjee at the event.

Professionals from different fields and sectors in India’s Silicon Valley were witness to an experience of a lifetime as the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode’s Masterclass took them through a reflective sojourn here in the city.

Helmed by none other than the Director of IIM Kozhikode, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, renowned academician and author, the exclusive session on ‘Mindful Leadership’ witnessed nearly 200 participants consisting of CEOs/CXOs, Professionals, Educational Leaders, Health Care Professionals, Chief Administrators in Government Service, Managers in NGOs and Media Professionals.

Ms Sindhu Gangadharan, Senior Vice=President, SAP User Enablement & MD, SAP Labs India was the Chief Guest for the breakthrough session. Ms. Sindhu briefly spoke about the importance of the first 15 minutes and set the pace for the workshop.

Professor Debashis Chatterjee, who has taught leadership classes at Harvard University and prominent IIMs, has also trained more than fifteen thousand managers globally in Fortune 100 Corporations and over twenty thousand school principals and teachers. Beginning the session with a deep meditation exercise which inspired participants to focus their energy on deep work, he articulately spoke about the evolution and phases of leadership from the 1.0 stage to the 4.0 stage and how cognitive revolution has shaped our history. The attendees gained further insight into the importance of the concept of Mindfulness and how awareness and clarity of thought and action prove to be decisive in managers making an informed choice.

He further added that IIMK’s Mindful Leadership Masterclass is not only about surviving and thriving in a volatile, uncertain and non-linear world but also about going beyond strategic intricacies and learn, unlearn traits required to create a happy and creative work environment. “Corporates need reflection time and dedicated attention to developing high potential leaders who can navigate and create value in the changing world. The core philosophy behind this exclusive Mindful Leadership Workshop is that businesses do not compete, business leaders, do!”

The selected participants consisted of representative and senior professionals from diverse group of companies like Cisco, HCL Tech, ICICI, Sony, Wells Fargo, Accenture, Philips, Microsoft, Dell, Wipro, SAP India , Cognizant, Nokia, HMD Global, IBM, Mindtree, Deloitte, Bennet & Coleman, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, HSBC, Ernest & Young, Swiggy, ITC, AMD, and many other prominent sectors including Government Departments, educational institutions and learning centres. The enthusiasm of the participants made the interaction even more interesting in the Q&A session, after the conclusion of the Masterclass.

IIM Kozhikode’s Masterclass on ‘Mindful Leadership’ will be conducted across the length and breadth of the country in prominent cities as the Institute recently marked 25 years of its academic journey.