AP ECET Counselling 2023 registration ends today; direct link, how to apply

AP ECET Counselling 2023: The Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will close the registrations for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2023) today, July 17. Candidates who have qualified the AP ECET 2023 examination can register for the counselling online through the official website-- ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

The counselling window to upload uploaded certificates at HLCs will open today and will conclude on July 20, 2023. The candidates who have completed basic registrations will be able to get their documents verified at the helpline centers (HLCs) from today till July 20. The exercising of web options by the eligible candidates will be done from July 19 till July 21, 2023.

The AP ECET 2023 counselling process is comprised of registration, payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry. Candidates from Open Category (OC) and Backward Category (BC) are required to pay Rs 1,200 for web counselling and candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) will have to pay Rs 600.

AP ECET Counselling 2023 Dates for Phase 1

Registration date: July 14 to July 17, 2023

Verification of uploaded certificates at HLCs: July 17 to July 20, 2023

Web options: July 19 to July 21, 2023

Change of Web options: July 22, 2023

Allotment of Seats: July 25, 2023

Self-reporting and Reporting at College: July 25 to July 30, 2023

Commencement of classwork: August 1, 2023

How to register for AP ECET 2023 Counselling