AP ECET 2023 Counselling: Registration begins at ecet-sche.aptonline.in, steps to register

AP ECET Counselling 2023: The Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has commenced the registrations for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2023) today, July 14. Candidates who took the AP ECET 2023 examination can register for the counselling process online through the official website-- ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The last date to apply for the ECET counselling process is July 17.

Candidates will be allowed to upload uploaded certificates at HLCs between July 17 and July 20, 2023. The AP ECET 2023 counselling process is comprised of registration, payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry. The registration fee an processing fee for Open Category (OC) and Backward Category (BC) for web counselling is Rs 1,200, Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates will have to pay Rs 600.

AP ECET Counselling 2023 Dates for Phase 1

Registration date: July 14 to July 17, 2023

Verification of uploaded certificates at HLCs: July 17 to July 20, 2023

Web options: July 19 to July 21, 2023

Change of Web options: July 22, 2023

Allotment of Seats: July 25, 2023

Self-reporting and Reporting at College: July 25 to July 30, 2023

Commencement of classwork: August 1, 2023

AP ECET Counselling 2023: List of Documents Required

1. SSC marks memo

2. Diploma/ Degree marks memo

3. Class 7th to Diploma study certificates for Diploma Holders

4. Class 9th to Degree study certificates for BSc (maths) degree holders

5. Caste Certificate

6. Transfer/ Migration Certificate (T.C)

7. Income Certificate issued on or after 01.01.2020 for claiming tuition fee reimbursement

8. Local status certificate (if applicable)

9. EWS Certificate

10. Residence Certificate

How to register for AP ECET 2023 Counselling