UP Board Results 2020: Class 10th, 12th evaluation to start from May 5; Results likely by early-June

Image Source : PTI UP Board Results 2020: Class 10th, 12th evaluation from May 5; Results likely by early-June

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020: After postponing the evaluation by one and half months, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will begin the evaluation process of answer sheets of UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams 2020 from May 5 onwards, as confirmed by UPMSP secretary Nena Shrivastava.

The evaluation process of UP Board answer sheets would last 20 days at various centres, observing social distancing norms. "UPMSP will be starting with evaluation from May 5 and would follow all the safety guidelines including social distancing," UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava said.

"The evaluation process has already been delayed due to the national lockdown announced due to the coronavirus pandemic, and therefore the task will be streamlined to complete the evaluation of answer sheets of over 56 lakh UP Board students soon. If everything goes according to plan, students can expect UP Board Result 2020 for High School and Intermediate Exams to be out by early June," she added.

The Board Secretary has also confirmed that the answer sheets evaluation process for UP Board Exam 2020 will continue until May 25 2020. This has put to rest many speculations about UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12th Result 2020 being declared by May-end. Typically, after the completion of the evaluation process, the UP board takes around 10 days’ time to complete the processing of result data and to announce UP Board Result 2020. So now, students should expect the results to be announced only by the first week of June 2020.

ALSO READ | ICAI CA Exams postponed further, to be held from July 29. Check full schedule

ALSO READ | CGBSE Board Class 10th and 12th exams 2020 postponed again

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage