Image Source : PTI CGBSE Board Class 10th and 12th exams 2020 postponed again

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th board exams 2020 postponed again: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has postponed the examination of all the remaining papers of Class 10 and Class 12. The decision was taken due to the lockdown which was imposed in the state till May 3, 2020. Earlier, the board had announced that the remaining papers​ of the CGBSE board examinations will be conducted from May 4 to 8, 2020.

The state government has earlier decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8, 9 and 11. The latest notice released by the board on the official website-- official website cgbse.nic.in, states that the new dates for Class 10 and 12 examinations would be announced after assessing the conditions.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam postponed: Official Notification

"The 10th 12th board examinations scheduled between May 4 and May 8 have been deferred. Students and parents may please note that the examinations have not been cancelled but only postponed and would be conducted at a later date," the official notification reads.

The notice further says that the decision has been taken as the lockdown was extended till May 3. The new dates would be announced after assessing the conditions. Parents and students are advised to keep a check on the official website cgbse.nic.in for latest updates regarding the Chhattisgarh Board Exams and Results 2020.

The schools, colleges in the state were closed till May 3 due to lockdown.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage