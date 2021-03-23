Schools, colleges in Telangana ordered to shut as Covid cases rise

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

All educational institutions including schools and colleges have been ordered to shut in Telangana, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The order comes into effect from March 24 onward till further directions. However, medical colleges will remain open.

Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said this decision was taken in view of the spread of Covid and at the request of parents. Classes will be held online.

The daily coronavirus tally in Telangana has crossed the 400 mark with 412 fresh additions, taking the total caseload to 3.03 lakh. With three more deaths the toll rose to 1,674, it said, providing data as of 8 PM on March 22. As many as 3,151 patients were undergoing treatment.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported a maximum of 103 cases followed by Nirmal 32, Medchal Malkajgiri 31 and Ranga Reddy district 27.

The state has been witnessing a gradual rise in cases for the past several days with a large number of infections being reported from a few schools in the state.

