Schools to shut in Uttar Pradesh for classes upto 8 from March 24-31

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed for classes upto 8 from March 24 till March 31. The decision has been taken in view of the Holi festival the present COVID situation in the region.

All other educational institutions where exams are not underway will close from March 25 to March 31, the state government said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases on Monday that pushed the district's tally to 25,784. The active cases in the district continued its upward trend to reach 130 from 102 the previous day, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

A week ago, there were 73 active cases in the district while a month ago (February 22) the tally had reached 55, data from corresponding dates showed.

There are 39 containment zones across Noida and Greater Noida, according to a list issued by the district administration on Monday. The last such list was issued on February 2 when the number of containment zones was 21.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state also continued an upward trend to reach 3,396 from 3,036 on Sunday while the overall recoveries reached 5,95,920 and the death toll reached 8,760 on Monday, the data showed.

