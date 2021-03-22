Image Source : ANI Chandigarh schools, colleges shut till March 31 amid surge in Covid cases

Schools and colleges in Chandigarh will be closed with immediate effect till March 31 amid rising COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory (UT). However, all teaching and non-teaching staff shall continue to attend the schools, an official notification said.

According to the notification, online exams for classes 3 to 8 will be held as per schedule. The online examination being conducted by the Punjab University will continue as per schedule.

Chandigarh reported as many as 208 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 24,667. The number of active cases now at 1,979 and death toll stands at 363, the Health Department said in the latest update.

