Telangana DOST 2021 Degree Admission application process begins, check details

Telangana DOST 2021 registration: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has commenced the application process on the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) portal. The admission process will be held in three phases, phase 1 registration from July 1, phase 2 registration between July 23 and 27, and third phase from August 5 to 10.

Interested candidates can apply through the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in. The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 200 for phase 1 registration, Rs 400 for the second and third phase.

The students under the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) can register for DOST portal through the ‘T App Folio Mobile App’. They can also do it on the DOST website using mobile OTP authentication if their Aadhaar is linked with mobile number.

The students can also take help of MeeSeva centre for biometric authentication and DOST registration, as per the official statement. The classes for the first year undergraduate students will commence on September 1.

