Telangana Board Class 12 exams 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19

Telangana Board Class 12 exams 2021: The Telangana government has cancelled the intermediate, class 12 exams in view of the present Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state. The Intermediate Education Board has constituted a committee to finalise the process of providing marks to students.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the decision to cancel the exam was taken keeping in mind the health of the students. The result will be announced on the basis of first-year intermediate marks, she added. The intermediate first-year exam was earlier cancelled, and the students been promoted to the next class.

The result of cancelled SSC class 10 exam was announced on May 21, and for the first time the pass percentage recorded 100 per cent. A total of 5.21 lakh students who have enrolled for the class 10 exam have already been declared pass. Students who are not satisfied with the result can appear in the exam later.

