Manabadi Telangana TS SSC result 2021 to be announced today: Websites, direct link, steps to check

Image Source : PTI Check Telangana TS SSC result at bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

Telangana TS SSC result 2021: The Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE Telangana will announce the result of SSC, class 10 exam today. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the result at a press conference at 11:30 am.

A total of 5.21 lakh students who have enrolled for the class 10 exam have already been declared pass as the exam was cancelled earlier due to pandemic. Students appeared in the exam can check theie scorecard at the board's official website bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

Telangana TS SSC result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the websites- bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on SSC result link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket id

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The School Education Department in an official notice earlier said that the government reviewed the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state and it is "hereby decided to declare the results as pass for all the students of Class 10 as a one-time measure, duly considering their performance in internal assessments for 20 per cent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to Covid-19), the department decided to scaling of 20 per cent of internal assessment marks to 100 per cent marks.”

Students who are not satisfied with the result can appear in the exam later.

