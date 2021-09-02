Tamil Nadu schools reopen for Classes 9 to 12

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE The schools can function till 3.30 pm

As announced, the schools for higher classes from 9 to 12 reopened on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu with strict Covid-19 protocol in place. Most of the schools in the state will function till 1 to 1.30 pm even though the state government has said that classes would be held till 3.30 pm. M. Azagiri, a teacher with the Government Higher secondary school, Madurai told IANS, "It's a really joyous moment for me and the teachers as such. The students back to classes physically is a welcome sign and we will be holding classes till 1.30 pm. with a 5-minute break in between."

Most of the schools are not continuing post-lunch session as the possibility of Children interacting with each other is high during the lunch break. Krishnan Adityan, a Class X student of K.A. Ekambaranathar Public School, Kilpauk Chennai told IANS, "The experience is awesome. I was missing my friends and teachers alike. School feel is something different than the online classes. Looking forward to spending the day and the coming days in school with friends and teachers."

Tamil Nadu school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told media persons at Chennai on Wednesday that the schools can function till 3.30 pm. However, he said that the government would not make it strict for the classes to function till 3.30 p.m. He said that 95 per cent of teachers and non-teaching staff in the state have received at least one dose of vaccine.

He said, "All the schools have been directed to maintain strict Standard Covid Protocol and there will not be any compromise on this. The Chief Education officers and the District Education officers will monitor each and every school and make sure that there are no lapses in the arrangments."

The schools will also be supporting the emotional needs of the students and teachers and the government has directed all the Education officers to arrange mental consultants if the need arises in schools. After a lull of two years, parents, students and teachers are expecting that the classes would be conducted without any hindrance and with a falling Covid-19 fresh cases and increase in vaccination drives, the state is expecting to continue holding classes.

READ MORE | GATE registration 2022 begins: Application process details, exam dates, paper pattern

ALSO READ | DU receives over 2.87 lakh UG applications, maximum from CBSE students

Latest Education News