MIET students demand fee relaxation amid coronavirus pandemic

The students of Meerut Institute Engineering and Technology (MIET) are demanding fee relaxation for the current semester in light of coronavirus pandemic. MIET issued a circular on July 28 asking the students to pay the fees latest by August 14. The students of the engineering college told indiatvnews.com that they college mail ids have been deactivated for raising the fee relaxation demand.

According to the students, since all the classes will be taking place online and they won't be using most of the campus facilities they should be allowed to pay only the tuition fee.

"When the fee circular was mailed to us, one of the students wrote a mail to the administration and over 68 students replied to that mail. Those who replied to their mail ids have been deactivated. This is the id through which we are allowed to attend classes and all the important emails are shared on this mail. This is a crucial time for the final year students when all the placement related mails are shared on this particular id," a student said.

"When the students asked why their mail ids are deactivated no reason was given. They stressed that the students should pay the fees and write an apology letter," the student added.

Several students told indiatvnews.com that due to the financial instability caused by the pandemic they are unable to pay the full fees.

"Why our college is taking this much fees from the students in the current situation? How can our parents who lost their jobs in the lockdown or doing their jobs on pay cuts pay this much fees on such short notice? The college is also saying that fine will be imposed per day for a late submission. I tried many times to contact the college over this matter but no response from their side yet," a 4-year B.tech student said.

"We are taking our classes online. We will not be using labs too. There are various technical issues not just from our side but from the college's side too. So, in this situation, the college should reduce some amount of fees or give us more time. We are ready to pay in installments too," the students added.

Indiatvnews.com tried to college administration but haven't received any response so far.

