KMAT 2021 result declared, check direct link

Image Source : FILE KMAT 2021 result available at cee.kerala.gov.in

KMAT result 2021: The result for Kerala Aptitude Management Test (KMAT) 2021 has been declared. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can check the result on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Aspirants can access their scorecard by entering login credentials. The management entrance exam was earlier held on April 11, and the answer key was released on April 12.

KMAT 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials- application number and password

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates need to score atleast 72 marks to qualify in the entrance exam.

