JKCET 2021 application deadline extended: Here's the new date

JKCET 2021: The application deadline for Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET 2021) has been extended. Interested candidates can apply through the website- jkbopee.gov.in till May 10. The registration process was earlier scheduled to close on April 30.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE), "It is informed to all such eligible interested candidates who are willing to apply for admission to Common Entrance Test (CET) for engineering courses-2021 that the Board has further decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the said courses from 30-04-2021 to 10-05-2021(mid-night)."

JKCET 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the application process link

Step 3: Fill details, upload relevant documents

Step 4: Pay application fee

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1200.

