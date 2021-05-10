ICSI CSEET 2021 re-exam to be held today

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL CSEET 2021 re-exam will be held on May 10

ICSI CSEET 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, (CSEET 2021) re-exam on May 10 for the candidates who were not able to appear in the exam on May 8 due to technical snag. ICSI in its statement mentioned, "It has been noticed that due to some technical issues, some candidates could not successfully appear in the CSEET which was held on Saturday, 8th May 2021 through Remote Proctored mode."

“A re-test will be conducted on Monday, May 10, 2021. In case the concerned candidates will not appear in the test scheduled to be held on 10th May 2021, they will be marked absent for the CSEET," it added. The candidates will receive their batch timings, user id and password separately. They also can download the admit card along with instructions.

"Please read the instructions carefully before appearing in the test. Also, download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on your laptop/desktop from which you will be appearing in CSEET,” ICSI notification mentioned.

The CSEET paper will consist of 140 questions of 200 marks. The questions will follow computer-based MCQ pattern.

