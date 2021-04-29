Thursday, April 29, 2021
     
ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card to be released today

The hall ticket will be available to download at the website- icsi.edu. CSEET will be held on May 8 through remote proctored mode

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 29, 2021 10:22 IST
CSEET 2021
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL

CSEET will be held on May 8 through remote proctored mode 

ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the hall ticket of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, (CSEET 2021) on April 29. The hall ticket will be available to download at the website-  icsi.edu

CSEET will be held on May 8 through remote proctored mode. “CSEET shall be conducted through remote proctored mode instead of conducting the same from test centers. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smartphone (mobile)/ tablet etc," the official notification mentioned. 

How to download CSEET 2021 admit card 

Step 1: Visit the official website- icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the download 'admit card' link

Step 3: Enter the log in credentials 

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

The CSEET paper will consist of 140 questions of 200 marks. The questions will follow computer-based MCQ pattern. 

