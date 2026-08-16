Bangladesh dismantle Australia in Darwin, register historic first Test win down under

Darwin:

Bangladesh has scripted history, coming to play against Australia on their home soil; the side has managed to topple the side and register a nine-wicket victory. It is worth noting that the side took on Australia in the first Test of the series at the Marrara Stadium, Darwin.

It is worth noting that this was Bangladesh’s first-ever Test win against Australia while playing in Australia. The clash began with Australia coming in to bat first, and the side was immediately put under pressure by Bangladesh’s bowling attack.

The hosts were limited to a score of 198 runs, with Steve Smith’s 71-run knock being the saving grace. Hasan Mahmud was the highest wicket-taker for his side with six wickets to his name. Taskin Ahmed and Edabot Hossain took two wickets each as well.

Coming out to bat, Bangladesh put in an impressive performance. Tanzid Hasan scored a century, adding 101 runs to his name. Najmul Hossain Shanto added 84 runs to the score, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz scoring 65 as Bangladesh posted a total of 426 runs in the first innings, taking a massive lead in the clash.

Australia was unable to keep up in the second innings as well

Coming out to bat with a massive trail, Australia was once again left stranded in the clash. The side was bundled out for 284 runs in the second innings. Cameron Green was the highest performer for the side with a knock of 104 runs to his name. Hasan Mahmud put in another good showing with three wickets to his name. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the highest wicket-taker with five wickets as Bangladesh got a target of 57 runs to chase down.

Coming out to bat, Tanzid Hasan was sent packing for a duck, but the resilience of Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque, scoring 25* and 30* runs, saw Bangladesh chase down the target with ease and register a nine-wicket victory as the side took the lead in the series and scripted history. There is no doubt that the historic win in Darwin will be remembered for ages and will inspire a generation of upcoming Bangladesh cricketers.

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