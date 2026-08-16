Asish Banerjee, former Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker, found dead at TMC office in Birbhum

Kolkata:

Asish Banerjee, the former Deputy Speaker of West Bengal Legislative Assembly, was found dead at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Birbhum district on Sunday morning, the police said. The TMC office is located near the residence of Banerjee in the Rampurhat city.

Although the police did not provide much details, they said that a purported suicide note has been recovered. His body has been sent for post-mortem and further details will be revealed later following an investigation.

74-year-old Banerjee was a senior leader of the TMC, who served as the 13th Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly from July 2021 to May 2026. Born in Rampurhat, Banerjee had done a PhD from the Burdwan University and had also served as an associate professor at the Rampurhat College.

Banerjee, who was known for his closeness to party supremo and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also served as the state's school education and agriculture minister.

Banerjee had won five consecutive elections from the Rampurhat assembly constituency from 2001 to 2021. However, he lost the seat to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dhruba Saha in this year's assembly elections by a margin of more than 24,000 votes. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Banerjee received 87,687 votes, while Saha secured 1,11,920 to win the Rampurhat seat.

Since his defeat, Banerjee had not remained active politics, news agency PTI reported citing TMC sources.

In June, a month after the TMC was ousted from power in West Bengal, Banerjee had resigned as party's chairperson for the Birbhum district core committee; although he had said that he would continue to work as party's general member.

Back then, Banerjee had accused the Birbhum district core committee under district president Anubrata Mondal of not functioning in accordance with its political tasks during the assembly elections when the BJP won six out of 11 constituencies in the district.

As of now, neither Mamata, nor the TMC has issued a statement over Banerjee's death. Meanwhile, police have continued its investigation to find out what prompted Banerjee to take the extreme step, and the post-mortem will shed more light on the case.

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