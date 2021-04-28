ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card: Here's how to download

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL CSEET will be held on May 8

ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card: The admit card of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, (CSEET 2021) is likely to release on April 28. The candidates who have appeared for CSEET 2021 can download the hall ticket through the website- icsi.edu.

CSEET will be held on May 8 through remote proctored mode. “CSEET shall be conducted through remote proctored mode instead of conducting the same from test centers. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smartphone (mobile)/ tablet etc," ICSI official notification mentioned.

ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the download 'admit card' link

Step 3: Enter the log in credentials

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The CSEET paper will consist of 140 questions of 200 marks. The questions will follow computer-based MCQ pattern.

