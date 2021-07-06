ICSI CSEET 2021: Follow these technical instructions to attempt entrance

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ YOUTUBE Check these technical sessions to appear for CSEET

ICSI CSEET 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI will conduct the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) on July 10 online through remote proctoring mode. The ICSI in its official notification released, shared the technical sessions held for previous CSEET to further guide the students regarding the technical requirements for appearing in the entrance.

The institute has also shared the detailed instructions to appear in the entrance via mail and it is also available at the admit card.

ICSI CSEET 2021: Link of the technical sessions

Weblink of the technical session held on August 29- youtube.com/watch?v=s3xAM5ogT3c

Weblink of the technical session held on November 21- youtube.com/watch?v=lRQzCbcMzMc

Weblink of the technical session held on January 9- youtube.com/watch?v=3rO0mXLUdoM.

The candidates are advised to watch the videos to avoid any technical issue during the CSEET.

Meanwhile, CSEET mock test will be conducted on July 6. According to the official notice, the mock test will be held to familiarise the candidates with the remote proctoring process. The mock test will be of one hour duration. Candidates shall log-in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time.

