ICSI CSEET 2021 mock test today, check details

ICSI CSEET 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI CSEET mock test will be held on July 6. The candidates who are taking CSEET exam on July 10 need to appear in the mock test to be held through remote proctored mode.

According to the official notice, the mock test will be held to familiarise the candidates with the remote proctoring process. The mock test will be of one hour duration. "Appearance in the mock test is compulsory in view of its importance and usefulness for the candidates. It will be in the best interest of the candidates," the official notification mentioned.

Candidates shall log-in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time. "Appearance in the mock test is compulsory in view of its importance and usefulness for the Candidates. It will be in the best interest of the Candidates," as per the official notice.

The candidates are also advised to download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the mock test/ CSEET. The candidates can check the official notification at icsi.edu for details on mock test.

