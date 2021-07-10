ICSE, ISC exams 2022: CISCE reduces syllabus of Class 10, 12 major subjects

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check modified ICSE, ISC syllabus at cisce.org

ICSE, ISC exams 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has reduced the syllabus of classes 10, 12 major subjects. According to CISCE, the syllabus for ICSE (class 10) has been revised for history and civics, geography, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, economics, commercial studies, computer applications, economic applications, commercial applications, home science, physical education, yoga, and environmental applications.

For ISC (class 12), the syllabus has been shortened for history, political science, geography, sociology, psychology, economics, commerce, accounts, business studies, computer science, environmental science and biotechnology.

CISCE secretary Gerry Arathoon in a statement informed, "CISCE has initiated the process of syllabus review for various subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels specifically for classes 10 and 12 for the exam year 2022, to identify portions of the syllabus which may be reduced, without compromising on the quality of content."

The CISCE earlier on July 2 announced the syllabus reduction for English, other Indian languages subjects of classes 10 and 12. The modified syllabus for ICSE and ISC is available at the website- cisce.org for candidates to check and download.

READ MORE | CBSE Board Exams 2022: 3 Big announcements on Class 10, 12 exam schedule, syllabus and assessment

READ MORE: Board exam results 2021: CBSE launches helpline numbers for schools

Latest Education News