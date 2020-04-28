GSEB 12th (HSC) Science Exam Answer Keys 2020 released: Direct link to download

Image Source : FILE GSEB 12 (HSC) Science Exam Answer Keys 2020 released: Direct link to download

GSEB HSC Answer Keys 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the answer key of the class 12 science board exam held in March 2020. Candidate can download the GSEB HSC answer key for class 12 science exam from the official website of the Board i.e., gseb.org. Candidates can also raise an objection against the official answer key till May 4.

According to the information given by Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the Gujarat chief minister, the evaluation of Gujarat's GSEB class 10 and 12 board exam papers has begun on April 16. The board exams in Gujarat began on March 5 for class 10 (SSC) students and concluded on March 17, 2020. While the Gujarat class 12 (HSC) board exam for General stream students began on March 5 and concluded on March 21, 2020. The board exam for vocational subjects was held from March 13 to March 21.

Earlier, the Gujarat government has decided to promote students of classes 1 to 9 and 11 of the state board, as the annual exams this year could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Meanwhile, the colleges and universities in the state will be on vacation between April 15 and May 15, and their annual exams will be held as per guidelines that will be issued by UGC and AICTE.

