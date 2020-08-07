DU OBE Exam 2020: Delhi HC allows Delhi University to hold online open book exam for final-year students

Image Source : FILE PHOTO DU OBE Exam 2020: Delhi HC allows Delhi University to conduct online open book exam for final-year students

Delhi High Court on Friday allowed Delhi University to conduct online open-book exams (OBE) for final-year students, in compliance with the directions passed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the court, including providing question paper in the mail as well as on the official portal. The online OBE is set to begin from Monday, August 10.

Delhi High Court allows Delhi University to conduct online open-book exams for final-year students as per schedule with certain directions including providing question paper in the mail as well as on the official portal. pic.twitter.com/ZxVhXirTaa — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Initially, the university had announced that the online OBE would commence from July 1, but the date was later pushed to July 10, and subsequently to August 15.

The decision comes a day after the high court observed that the final year students of the Delhi University "were not thoroughly prepared" to participate in the online open book examination (OBE) proposed by the varsity.

The order was pronounced by a Single Judge Bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh in the petition preferred by students of Delhi University. Petitioners had challenged the varsity’s decision to conduct the online OBE, citing it to be discriminatory.

"I wish all the students as well as the University all the best for conducting the exams", Justice Prathiba Singh said after pronouncing the order. The Court will next consider the matter on September 22 to ascertain the compliance of its directions.

Delhi University is scheduled to begin the online open book examination from August 10 to August 31. Students who are not able to appear for the online examinations would be given an opportunity to appear for the exams later in the month of September.

