CBSE develops digital payment mechanism for reliable management, disbursement of money

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is setting the tone for payment-related digital governance in the post-pandemic world by developing a reliable payment mechanism for the management and disbursement of various payments through the Integrated Payment System (IPS).

A circular released by the CBSE said, "The newly developed system has digitally transformed a previously manual and time-consuming system into an efficient system that is devoid of human error."

"Prior to the development and implementation of the IPS, payments made to various functionaries would undergo a long and time-consuming process due to the manual nature of the system," added the circular.

Being a National education body, the responsibility of conducting public examinations for schools affiliated with CBSE and various other competitive examinations such as CTET, recruitment tests etc. lies with the Board

Close to 10 lakh faculty members including Principals and teachers offer their services for the smooth conduct of such examinations. Similarly, around 10,000 principals/ educational administrators are also appointed for the inspections of schools for affiliation/upgradation.

All functionaries involved in examination or affiliation related duties would be paid an honorarium and TA/DA for their services after they manually raised a bill to the concerned authority.

CBSE IPS: Aim

The Integrated Payment System (IPS) allows for automatic calculations which eradicate the need for human intervention. IPS allows for direct bank transfers of honorarium and TA/DA to the intended payee. The system relies on self-declaration/certification and has considerably improved the ease of undertaking such transactions.

The IPS also allows for automatic validation checks which not only reduce the time taken to complete the payment process but also reduces the possibility of committing false transactions and non-genuine disbursements.

