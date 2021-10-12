AP POLYCET Provisional Seat Allotment 2021 result out: Check direct link, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AP POLYCET provisional seat allotment result has been released.

AP POLYCET 2021: Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) provisional seat allotment list has been released at the official website--appolycet.nic.in. Candidates can check the AP POLYCET 2021 seat allotment results by logging-in to the official portal, using their hall ticket numbers, form numbers, dates of birth and passwords.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has allotted seats to students for admission on the basis of marks obtained and ranks secured in AP POLYCET 2021, choices filled during online AP POLYCET 2020 counselling and availability of seats.

Candidates shortlisted in the AP POLYCET provisional seat allotment list will be needed to confirm their admission by reporting online at the institute and paying a fee. The seats have been allotted to the shortlisted candidates on the basis of their merit, options entered during the online application of AP POLYCET counselling and availability of seats.

AP POLYCET 2021 seat allotment result: How to download

Visit the official website - appolycet.nic.in Click on the candidate’s portal Enter the hall ticket number, date of birth and password Submit and the AP POLYCET 2021 seat allotment letter Download the same and take a print copy.

DTE Andhra Pradesh will release separate instructions soon on reporting at college and participating in subsequent counselling phases. Candidates who opt for the floating option will get another chance to appear in the next round. On the other hand, those who freeze their choice will have to confirm their seats by paying any applicable admission fee.

