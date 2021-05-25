CBSE Class 12 exam should be held, says Bihar education minister

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL As per sources, the final decision on CBSE class 12 exam can be taken on Tuesday

CBSE Class 12 exam 2021: Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary is in favour of conducting CBSE class 12 exams amid the current Covid-19 pandemic situation. News agency ANI quoted the education minister, as saying, "CBSE board examinations should be conducted as it plays a vital role in students’ life. However, this can’t happen amid the current situation. But a tentative date should be announced. There is also an option of online examination."

As per sources, the final decision on CBSE class 12 exam can be taken on Tuesday. Examinations will be conducted for 20 subjects, they said. The decision was earlier taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to discuss the conduct of CBSE exams for class 12 and entrance examinations for professional courses.

Meanwhile, state governments like Delhi, Tamil Nadu are not in favour of conducting the class 12 board exams in this pandemic situation. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that students will be first vaccinated before taking exams. "Conducting the examination by toying with students' safety will prove to be a big mistake. First vaccine, then exams. There are over 1.5 crore Class-12 students across the country and 95 per cent of them are above the age of seventeen-and-a-half years. The Centre should talk to experts if they can be given the Covishield or Covaxin vaccines," Sisodia said.

