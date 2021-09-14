AP EAPCET 2021 result declared for agriculture stream: Direct link, how to check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE AP EAPCET result 2021 has been declared for the agriculture stream.

AP EAPCET Result 2021: The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) result 2021 has been declared for the agriculture stream on Tuesday (September 14). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their AP EAPCET Result 2021 at the official website- sche.ap.gov.in. The result has been announced by the state education minister Audimulapu Suresh.

With this, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada has declared the AP EAMCET result 2021 for all three streams in which it conducts the exam: engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture.

AP EAMCET Results 2021: How to check

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AP EAMCET 2021 Click on the link that reads, “AP EAMCET 2021 results” Key in your credentials and login The AP EAMCET 2021 results will be displayed on the screen The AP EAMCET 2021 result for engineering and pharmacy streams was announced on September 8.

80.62% of the total candidates who had appeared for AP EAMCET in the engineering stream have qualified in the exam.

