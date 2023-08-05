WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling: First Round Seat allotment list likely to be released today at wbmcc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling round 1 seat allotment list today

WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling: West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee will release the first round seat allocation list for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG candidates today after 4 pm. Candidates who applied within the state for the medical admissions will be able to check the list at the official website of wbmcc.nic.in.

After the declaration of the results, Candidates will be able to report to allotted colleges with requisite documents, fees and bond between August 7 and August 9 from 11 am to 4 pm.

ALSO READ | UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 allotment result declared at upneet.gov.in

WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to download?

Visit the official website— wbmcc.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UG Medical and Dental Counselling' It will take you to the UG Medical and Dental Counselling round 1 merit list Enter your name and roll number Result appear on the screen Candidates are advised to view and download UG Medical and Dental Counselling round 1 merit list for future reference

ALSO READ| Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 revised dates OUT

Candidates should note that there will be three more rounds of counseling. The registrations for round 2 will begin from 11 am of August 14 and conclude at 4 pm of August 15. The online application window will close on August 15 at midnight. The verification process will be done from August 16 at 11 am to August 17 till 4 pm. Swasthya Bhaban will conduct the NRI candidates' verification at the aforementioned time and date.

The list of verified candidates and seat matrix for round 2 will be made public on August 12 at 12 pm. Candidates who have been verified may fill out and lock their choices between August 21 and August 22. Results will be announced on August 25 following 4 p.m. Candidates can report to the designated institutes on August 28, 29, 31 and September 1 from 11 am to 4 pm.