UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 allotment result declared at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG first allotment result 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education, Uttar Pradesh has declared the first allotment result for state's NEET UG Counselling 2023. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process for admission to MBBS and BDS courses can check the UP NEET UG allotment result through the official website at upneet.gov.in.

Aspirants can check the UP NEET UG counselling 2023 allotment result by logging in through their respective roll numbers and NEET application number. Candidates will be able to download their allotment letter between August 5 and August 8, 2023. UP NEET UG counselling will take place in three rounds. A total of 9,153 seats of MBBS and 2,600 seats of BDS in various government and private medical colleges is to be filled through the counselling process.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Allotment: How to Check

Aspirants can follow the steps given here to access and download the UP NEET UG allotment result 2023.

Go to the official website at upneet.gov.in

On the homepage, visit the latest updates section

Find and click on the 'UP NEET UG counselling 2023 allotment result first round' link

Key in the required credentials and UP NEET UG allotment result 2023 PDF will appear on the screen

Search your name or roll number in the pdf using shortcut key 'ctrl+f'

Check and download the allotment result for future reference.

Direct Link: UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Allotment