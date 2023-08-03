Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 revised dates OUT, registration, choice-filling ends today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 dates revised

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 Date: Directorate Of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Tamil Nadu has announced the revised dates for state's National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling. Candidates appearing for TN NEET UG counselling can check the revised schedule on the official website-- tnmedicalselection.net.

As per the TN NEET UG counselling revised schedule, candidates can register for the counselling process, pay the application fee and fill the choices until August 3, 2023 (5 PM). The processing of seat allotment will be conducted between August 4 and August 8, 2023. The round 1 allotment result will be declared on August 6. Candidates who will get selected in the first allotment list can download their provisional allotment order from August 7 to 11, 2023.

Candidates participating in the online choice filling for MBBS/ BDS degree courses will have to remit a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500 for government quota and Rs 1000 for management quota. Applicants can edit their choices any number of times before locking, however, choices once locked can not be modified. If the candidate does not lock his/ her choices till August 3 (5 PM) their choices will be automatically locked.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 Revised Date