UP NEET BDS counseling 2023: Stray vacancy round registrations closing today, details here

The window for registration in the UP NEET UG BDS 2023 Round 2 stray vacancy round counseling is set to close on Monday, October 23. Aspiring medical students who haven't registered for the counseling process yet can do so on the official website - upneet.gov.in. According to the schedule, registration forms for UP NEET UG BDS Round 2 stray vacancies can be submitted until 11 a.m. Additionally, registration and security fee payments are allowed until October 25, 2023. The merit list for UP NEET UG BDS Round 2 stray round counseling is scheduled to be released on October 25, and the results for seat allocation will be disclosed on October 28, 2023.

Here are the steps to apply for UP NEET UG BDS Round 2 stray vacancy counseling:

Visit the official website - upneet.gov.in.

Click on the "UP NEET UG BDS Counseling 2023 stray vacancy round" link on the homepage to begin the registration process.

Fill in all the necessary information as instructed.

Pay the application fees and submit your application.

Download the confirmation page for your future reference.

Important dates to remember:

Last date for UP NEET UG BDS 2nd stray vacancy round registration: October 23 (by 11 am)

Deadline for submitting registration and security deposit: October 25 (by 5 pm)

Merit list publication: October 25

Online choice filling: October 26 to 27

Seat allocation result: October 28

Seat allotment letters can be downloaded from October 30 to 31.

