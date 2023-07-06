UGC NET 2023 June answer key released on ugcnet.nic.in; raise objections if any by July 8

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET 2023 June answer key download link activated

UGC NET 2023 June answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June session. The candidates who appeared in the UGC NET June 2023 exam can download their answer key from the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2023 June was conducted from June 13 to 17 for phase 1 and for phase 2, from June 19 to 22 wherein 6,39,069 candidates appeared in the exam held over 9 days in 18 shifts in 181 cities. The provisional answer keys along with the question paper with Recorded Responses are available on the official website for candidates to challenge.

If any candidate has doubts about the UGC NET June 2023 answer key, they may raise objections latest by July 8, 2023. There will be an application fee of Rs. 200/- per question challenged as a nonrefundable processing fee.

UGC NET 2023 June answer key: How to download?

Visit the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UGC NET 2023 June answer key' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your details such as application form, application number, etc UGC NET 2023 June answer key will appear on the screen Download and save UGC NET 2023 June answer key for future reference

UGC NET 2023 June Result date

According to the UGC Cheif, the results will be declared in the month of August 2023. Candidates have been advised to keep a close watch on the official website for latest updates. Candidates can directly access the UGC NET 2023 June answer key download link by clicking on the above link.