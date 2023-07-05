UGC NET 2023 answer key likely to release today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ugc net answer key 2023 to be out today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2023 answer key release date and time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the UGC NET June 2023 answer key 2023. All candidates who appeared in the UGC NET June 2023 have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the answer key is released, candidates will be able to access the UGC NET answer key 2023 link through the official website of UGC.

The information about the release of the answer keys was shared by the UGC Cheif M Jagadesh Kumar through his social Twitter handle. He said in a tweet that the NTA will be releasing the answer key on July 5 or 6 and expects to publish the results in the second week of August.

It is expected that the UGC NET 2023 answer keys will be released today, June 6, 2023. However, the release time of the answer key is yet not confirmed. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Once the answer key is released, the direct link to the answer keys will be shared with the students.

In order to download UGC NET answer key 2023, candidates are required to log in with their registration number and password at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The simple steps to download the answer keys are given below.

UGC NET 2023 answer key: How to download?

Visit the official website of UGC - ugcnet.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UGC NET 2023 answer key' It will take you to the new window Enter your credentials and click on the submit button UGC NET 2023 answer key will appear on the screen Download and save UGC NET 2023 answer key for future reference

After the release of the UGC NET 2023 answer key, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will allow the candidates to raise objections against the answer key in a prescribed format. The final answer key will be prepared based on the challenges received from the candidates. The result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

UGC NET June 2023: Qualifying Marks

To qualify for the UGC NET 2023 June, a candidate belonging to the general category is required to secure 40% marks in each subject while the candidate belonging to the reserved category will have to secure 35% in each subject.

