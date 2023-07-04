UGC NET 2023 answer key on July 5th or 6, results in second week of August, says UGC Cheif

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UGC NET Answer key 2023 and UGC NET June 2023 result date has been announced by UGC Cheif

UGC NET 2023 answer key and result date: The University Grants Commission's Cheif M Jagadesh Kumar announced that the answer keys for National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 will be released on July 5th and 6th and results in the second week of August. Candidates will be able to download UGC NET answer key June 2023 on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

After the release of the answer keys, the candidates will be able to raise objections against the answer key by paying the specified fee within a given time period. A team of subject experts will review the objections received from the candidates and prepare the final answer key. The results will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

''UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August'', UGC Cheif M Jagadesh Kumar said in a tweet. However, students should note that no time has been specified.

This year, the Phase 1 exam was conducted between June 13 and June 17, and the Phase 2 exam was conducted between June 19 and June 22.

Once the answer key is released. Candidates will be able to download UGC NET June 2023 answer key from the official website.

