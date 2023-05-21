TS PGECET 2023 Admit Card released; Download link at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS PGECET Admit Card 2023 released

TS PGECET Hall Ticket 2023: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has issued the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) hall ticket 2023 today, May 21. The official website-- pgecet.tsche.ac.in is hosting the TS PGECET Hall Ticket 2023. Candidates who have to appear in the PGECET 2023 examination can download the admit card using their registration number, date of birth and exam paper for entrance test.

The TS PGECET 2023 examination is scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 1, 2023, in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM. Candidates will have to report at the examination centre by 1:30 hours before the commencement of the exam.

The candidates whose exam is scheduled to be held from 10 AM will have to report at the test centre at 8:30 AM. While the candidates whose exam is scheduled from 2 PM will have to report at the examination centre 12:30 PM.

How to Download TS PGECET Admit Card 2023

Aspirants can download the TS PGECET Admit Card 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.

Visit the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, hit the ”Download TS PGECET 2023 Hall Ticket” link. Next, key in your registration number, date of birth, and exam paper for entrance test. Submit details and the TS PGECET hall ticket 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket PDF and take a printout for future use.

Direct link: TS PGECET Hall Ticket 2023