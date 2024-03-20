NEST 2024 registration starts today at nestexam.in; check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEST 2024 registration begins today, March 20

NEST 2024 registration: The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar will start the registration window for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2024 today, March 20. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) before May 31. No candidate will be allowed to register themselves before the deadline. The correction and update window details will be shared in due course. Candidates are advised to check eligibility, steps to apply, application fee, and other details before submitting online application forms.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed the 12th exam or equivalent in 2022, 2023 or those who will be appearing for the 12th Standard examination or equivalent in 2024, irrespective of category and age, are eligible to apply for admission to the Integrated M.Sc. programme of NISER/CEBS in 2024. The candidate should have acheived at least 0% marks in aggregate (or equivalent grade) in the Class XII examination from any recognized Board in India. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and for Divyangjan candidates, the minimum requirement is 55%. Candidates should secure a position in the NEST 2024 merit list.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of NEST, nestexam.in.

Click on 'how to apply'.

Login credentials for logging into application submission.

and fee payment portals will be provided upon online registration.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee

General and OBC categories - Rs. 1,400/-

SC/ST/Divyangjan categories and for all female candidates - Rs. 700/-

Payment Mode: credit card/debit card/net–banking/Mastercard/Visa/RuPay cards

Exam Date

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, has scheduled the NEST 2024 for June 30 and the admit cards for the same will be uploaded on June 15. The answer keys for the same will be updated on the official website after the commencement of exams. The results will be announced on July 10.