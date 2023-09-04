Monday, September 04, 2023
     
  5. NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registrations for round 3 ends at mcc.nic.in today, Allotment result on September 8

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registrations for round 3 ends at mcc.nic.in today, Allotment result on September 8

Candidates can register for the third round counselling process of All India Quota (AIQ) quota seats through the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: September 04, 2023 11:21 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registrations for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2023) today, September 4. Candidates can register for the third round counselling process of All India Quota (AIQ) quota seats through the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

The fee payment window is open upto 8 PM, today. The facility to fill in the choices and lock the preferences will be available between September 1 and September 5, whereas the result will be announced on September 8, 2023. Candidates who will be allotted seats in the round 3 counselling process will have to report at the allotted college between September 10 and September 18, 2023. The colleges will have to complete the verification of the joining candidates from September 19 to 20.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Online Registration Steps

  1. Candidates first have to visit the official website of MCC NEET at mcc.nic.in
  2. Go to the 'UG Medical' tab and click on the 'New Registration' link
  3. Provide necessary details and upload the required documents
  4. Fill in the choices for colleges and courses in the order of preferences
  5. Cross-check the details entered in the registration portal
  6. Finally, submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

