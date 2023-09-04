NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registrations for round 3 ends at mcc.nic.in today, Allotment result on September 8

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 registration ends today

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registrations for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2023) today, September 4. Candidates can register for the third round counselling process of All India Quota (AIQ) quota seats through the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

The fee payment window is open upto 8 PM, today. The facility to fill in the choices and lock the preferences will be available between September 1 and September 5, whereas the result will be announced on September 8, 2023. Candidates who will be allotted seats in the round 3 counselling process will have to report at the allotted college between September 10 and September 18, 2023. The colleges will have to complete the verification of the joining candidates from September 19 to 20.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Online Registration Steps

Candidates first have to visit the official website of MCC NEET at mcc.nic.in Go to the 'UG Medical' tab and click on the 'New Registration' link Provide necessary details and upload the required documents Fill in the choices for colleges and courses in the order of preferences Cross-check the details entered in the registration portal Finally, submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

Direct Link: NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration