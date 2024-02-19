MICAT Phase 2 result 2024 announced on mica.ac.in, here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MICAT Phase 2 result 2024 out

MICAT Phase 2 result 2024: The Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA), Ahmedabad, has announced the Mudra Institute of Communications Admissions Test (MICAT) 2 result today, Monday, 19 February 2024. All those who appeared in the MICAT 2024 exam can download their results using their credentials such as roll number, and other details on their login page. mica.ac.in. The results contain the marks and personal details of the candidates. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the results from the web portal.

The institute released the list of candidates selected for the Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and PGDM-Communications programs through the MICA Admission Test (MICAT 2024) Phase 2.

How to download MICAT Phase 2 result 2024?

Visit the official website, mica.ac.in

Enter your login information in the designated space, including your password and user ID.

Following the entry of the login credentials, your device will show the MICAT result 2024 for phase 2.

Examine the results and select the option to download.

For your convenience, a physical copy of the MICAT 2 result can be saved.

MICAT Phase 2 result 2024 direct download link

The MICAT 2024 exam was conducted online on January 27. The duration of the exam was 2 hours and 15 minutes. The exam was divided into three parts. The sections consist of a Psychometric Test, Descriptive Test, and Aptitude Test. In addition, Section C which is an aptitude test, has four sub-sections and includes objective-type questions only.

This exam aims to select qualified candidates for admission to its postgraduate management courses. The institute shortlists eligible candidates for admission through a multi-layered admission process that takes into account the candidate's performance in the CAT, XAT, GMAT, MICAT, GE, and PI.

According to the official website, the selection of the candidates to either PGDMC or PGDM admission will be based on merit, and subsequently, the consideration of the choice of the programme will be factored in.