MHT CET Counselling 2023: Round 2 allotment result OUT, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MHT CET Counselling 2023 Round 2 allotment result

MHT CET CAP 2023 Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the seat allotment result for the second round of MHT CET counselling 2023. Candidates who have applied for the MHT CET counselling for BE and BTech courses can check CAP round II results on the official website cetcel.mahacet.org. Aspirants need to enter their application ID and date of birth to download the provisional allotment letter for CAP Round II.

The candidates selected in the MHT CET CAP round 2 will have to accept the seat from August 4 to August 6, 2023. Applicants are required to report at their allotted institute and confirm their admission by submitting the required documents and paying the fee from August 4 to 6, 2023.

Candidates who have been allotted seats other than first preference and want to improve in subsequent rounds, have to claim the allotted seat in Round II, accepting that seat by choosing the option not freeze for improvement and paying the seat acceptance fee through their login by online mode. The vacant seats for the third round will be displayed on August 7.

MHT CET CAP 2023 round II allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website at fe2023.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the MHT CET CAP 2023 round II seat allotment link

Next, key in your credentials and login

MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results PDF and take its printout for future use.

Direct Link: MHT CET CAP 2023 round II allotment result