Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 website launched; Important dates, information brochure soon

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has launched the official website for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling on July 22, 2023. Aspirants who have successfully qualified the NEET UG 2023 exam and seeking admission to medical courses under state quota seats can apply at cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023.

The Maharashtra state CET cell will start the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling registrations from July 24. The detailed schedule and information brochure for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 are yet to be released. The last year's cut-off marks for reference is also available on the newly launched website. The Maharashtra NEET UG cut-off marks of previous year will help students to evaluate their chances of securing admission to various medical colleges based on the marks and All India Ranks.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Documents Required

The candidates will have to upload the following documents while submitting their applications for counselling registration.

NEET UG score card 2023

10+2 Marksheet

Domicile Certificate

Category Certificate, wherever required

Date of Birth Certificate (Matriculation)

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to Apply?

Visit the official website at cetcell.net.in Click on the NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration link It will take you to the login page where you need to key in credentials and fill in the registration form Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit the application form Take a printout of the MAHA NEET UG counselling registration form after successful registration.

