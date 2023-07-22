NEET UG 2023: Counselling process begins for MBBS, BDS Admission in THESE states

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG State Counselling 2023

NEET UG State Counselling 2023: The counselling process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 has been commenced for 15 percent all-India quota (AIQ) seats and 85 percent state quota seats. The Directorates of Medical Education of various states are conducting the counselling process for students seeking admission in MBBS, BDS courses offered by the central university/institutes, state government-owned medical colleges, state government-aided medical colleges and private medical colleges registered under Indian Medical Council Act, 1956

Candidates should note that the stipend, fee structure, course duration, bond amount, rendering of service in rural/ tribal area, NRI fees and other conditions may vary from state to state and institute to institute. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), in a statement, has advised NEET aspirants to thoroughly read the eligibility conditions before applying for the state quota of the central universities/ institutes and ensure that they fulfil the requirements.

Here medical aspirants will get the list of states which have either commenced the counselling process for NEET UG 2023 or the registration process is yet to be started/ underway.

Uttar Pradesh

The Office of Directorate General, Uttar Pradesh will commence the registrations for UP NEET UG 2023 counselling from July 25. Eligible and interested candidates can register for the UP NEET UG counselling online through the official website -- upneet.gov.in till July 28. According to the counselling schedule, the first merit list will be released on July 29 and the choice filling process will be conducted from July 31 to August 3, 2023. UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule

Kerala

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, or CEE Kerala has conducted the registrations for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM 2023) for NEET UG aspirants between July 12 and July 13. The state medical and ayurveda final rank list based on NEET UG 2023 score was published on the official website (cee.kerala.gov.in) on July 19, 2023. According to an official statement, the allotment for admission to MBBS and BDS courses will be started as per all India counselling schedule published by the Medical Counselling Committee. Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2023

Odisha

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has conducted the Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling registrations from July 12 to July 16, 2023. The Committee, on July 22, has released the final state merit list after 1st round of registration and document verification on the official website-- ojee.nic.in. The list is comprised of candidates provisionally selected for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the academic session 2023-24 under the 85 percent of state quota seats and NRI quota seats. Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Tamil Nadu

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Tamil Nadu is administering the TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 for 85 percent state quota seats. The registration process for NEET aspirants was conducted between July 6 and July 13. The Directorate has now released the list of provisionally selected candidates eligible for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the academic session 2023-24 under various categories. Candidates can check the more related details through the official website of the DMER Tamil Nadu at tnmedicalselection.net. Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023

Telangana

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal is administering the Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling. The university has conducted the registrations for state-quota counselling process between July 7 and July 14. Candidates can check updates pertaining to Telangana NEET UG counselling round, merit list, allotment result and other details through the official website at tsmedadm.tsche.in. Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023

Himachal Pradesh

Atal Medical and Research University is administering the HP NEET UG counselling 2023 on behalf of the Department of Medical Education (DME), Himachal Pradesh. The registrations for counselling process has begun on July 20 and will be continued upto July 25 till 12 PM. The provisional combined and category-wise merit list will be published at amruhp.ac.in on July 27, 2023. HP NEET UG counselling 2023

Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Exam (JKBOPEE) has started the registrations for NEET UG counselling 2023 for students from the UT of J&K and Ladakh on July 19. Candidates who have successfully qualified the NEET UG 2023 can register online at the official website of jkbopee.gov.in till July 23, 2023. JK NEET UG Counselling 2023

Gujarat

The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has started the registration process for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 on July 15. Eligible and interested candidates can purchase PIN and register online through the official website-- medadmgujarat.org till July 24. The first round of counselling will be held till August 4 and the last date of joining against the Gujarat NEET UG round 1 allotment will be August 8.