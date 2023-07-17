Monday, July 17, 2023
     
  JK NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration to begin from July 19, check how to apply

JK NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration to begin from July 19, check how to apply

JK NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration process will commence on July 19, 2023. Check what are the documents needed at the time of registration and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2023 23:15 IST

Image Source : INDIA TV JK NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration on July 19

JK NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration: For students from the UT of J&K/Ladakh, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Exam (BOPEE) will begin the online counselling registration procedure for NEET UG 2023 on July 19, 2023. Candidates who have successfully qualified for the NEET UG 2023 exam having scored the cut-off marks prescribed by the NTA can submit their applications for the counselling procedure at the official website of jkbopee.gov.in. The application window will open till July 23, 2023. 

JK NEET UG Counselling 2023: What are the documents required at the time of registration?

The candidates will have to upload the following documents while submitting their applications for registration.

  • NEET-UG score card - 2023.
  • 10+2 Marks Card.
  • Domicile Certificate of UT of J&K / Ladakh (ST Category certificate in respect of
  • candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh).
  • Category Certificate, wherever required.
  •  Date of Birth Certificate (Matriculation).
  • The candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh are required to upload Compulsory Service Bond 

JK NEET UG Counselling 2023: Cut Off Marks for different categories

  • Open Merit (including JKPM/Child of PMF/CDP/Sports/ EWS): 137
  • Open Merit (Physically Handicapped/PWD): 121
  • SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP (for J&K/Ladakh): : 107
  • SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP(Physically Handicapped/PWD): 107
  • ST(Physically Handicapped/PWD): 108

JK NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to apply?

  1. Visit the official website of jkbopee.gov.in
  2. Click on the counselling registration link
  3. It will take you to the login page where you need to enter credentials and fill out the registration form
  4. Upload the necessary documents, pay the application cost, and press "Submit."
  5. Review application form
  6. Take a printout of the J&K NEET UG counselling registration form after successful registration  

