JK NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration to begin from July 19, check how to apply

JK NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration: For students from the UT of J&K/Ladakh, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Exam (BOPEE) will begin the online counselling registration procedure for NEET UG 2023 on July 19, 2023. Candidates who have successfully qualified for the NEET UG 2023 exam having scored the cut-off marks prescribed by the NTA can submit their applications for the counselling procedure at the official website of jkbopee.gov.in. The application window will open till July 23, 2023.

JK NEET UG Counselling 2023: What are the documents required at the time of registration?

The candidates will have to upload the following documents while submitting their applications for registration.

NEET-UG score card - 2023.

10+2 Marks Card.

Domicile Certificate of UT of J&K / Ladakh (ST Category certificate in respect of

candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh).

Category Certificate, wherever required.

Date of Birth Certificate (Matriculation).

The candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh are required to upload Compulsory Service Bond

JK NEET UG Counselling 2023: Cut Off Marks for different categories

Open Merit (including JKPM/Child of PMF/CDP/Sports/ EWS): 137

Open Merit (Physically Handicapped/PWD): 121

SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP (for J&K/Ladakh): : 107

SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP(Physically Handicapped/PWD): 107

ST(Physically Handicapped/PWD): 108

JK NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to apply?